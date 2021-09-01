Bars and restaurants in St. Louis area reserve tables for fallen soldiers killed in Kabul

Dozens of local businesses have created a powerful tribute honoring the heroes killed in Afghanistan August 26

ST. LOUIS — As the war in Afghanistan comes to a close there are dozens of local restaurants that have joined in the movement to show their respect. Many local bars and restaurants reserved a table as a tribute to all of the 13 service members killed at the Kabul Airport.

From St. Charles County to the Metro East business owners took the time to remember the fallen heroes.

In the middle of 909 Public House in Wentzville, you'll find a reserved table honoring a local marine who was killed Thursday in Afghanistan, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

"It's important because Jared — somebody from our hometown — paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and for the freedom of the people in Afghanistan," said restaurant general manager Michelle Hanson.

Table reserved ❤️💙 13 beers and shots for the 13 soldiers that sacrificed their lives to protect ours. Posted by Mattingly’s Lake St. Louis on Saturday, August 28, 2021

There is one thing I will never waiver on, and that is the support and respect of our US Military. Not only do we come... Posted by Mascots on Friday, August 27, 2021

If you drive down Illinois Rt. 177 SSgt. Jordan Emerick Memorial Highway will take you to the town of Hoyleton.

“It’s a small, very small, farming community,” said Tina Kretzer.

Kretzer’s Bar & Grill is Hoyleton’s only restaurant.

“We have sometimes on the weekends up to a three-hour wait,” said Tina Kretzer.

The restaurant is closed on Tuesday, but there’s still one table inside that’s occupied.

“People are giving their lives for our country for the freedom that we have,” said LD Kretzer. “They’re giving their all for us. Some of these service members are only 20 years old and their life is gone for us.”



