'He loves people': Southern Illinois man uses baseball cards to give back to community

On Saturdays in Benton, Greg Poole's card shop is the place to be. And every single dollar he makes goes to help teachers, the elderly and anyone else who needs it.

BENTON, Ill. — About two hours southeast of St. Louis, the town of Benton, Illinois, could be easy to miss as you drive down Interstate 57. But there's something growing here.

“I would say over the last three or four years especially leading up to COVID, it (Benton) had lost some identity in the community feel and flavor. And now after COVID, I think the town is starting to come back together. And Greg's a large part of that,” Benton Mayor Lee Messersmith said.

"Greg," is Greg Poole. And when Poole isn't working his full-time job as a network manager for a special education co-op, he's at his inconspicuous sports card and memorabilia shop in Benton. And that shop is a pretty amazing place.

At Can's Can, everything they do is born out of love. For baseball cards, and helping others.

“He’s collected baseball cards even since when we were little. He’s always had file folders and binders of cards," elementary teacher and Poole's cousin Laci Norton said.

"A lot of collecting, a lot of trading… a lot of taking binders over to friends’ house on Friday night. And hopefully, if you had a good friend you would leave with a good trade," Poole said. “Especially guys my age, we’re now to the point when you start to have disposable income and you kind of want to re-live that childhood”

But all these baseball cards have a larger purpose. In fact, they have multiple larger purposes.

Every dollar spent in Poole's shop goes to helping people however they may need it.

On Saturdays, Poole sells cards out front and opens up the back of the shop, which is stacked to the brim with supplies and essentials, for teachers and social workers to come in and get whatever they need. No bill. No questions asked.

"I always describe it to people as walking into the Amazon warehouse," Benton Elementary teacher Kristin Odom said. "It’s seriously like Christmas for a teacher like me who gets to go in there.”

“It’s an interesting busy. Any given time that we’re open we’ll have 50-plus teachers in the back part of our shop and the collectors up here. We have our own little community in here," Poole said.

“The best part of coming in whenever the shop is open is to watch teachers leave. Their arms are full. They’re thankful, they’re grateful. Greg doesn’t just say see you later. He’ll write things down and ask them what they need," Bethel Grade School superintendent Charley Cass said.

But Poole and his family didn't stop there.

They deliver home-cooked meals twice a week to people in need around Benton, they set up a Christmas wish list and make weekly donations to assisted living facilities and they've even set up professional photography sessions for residents at those facilities.

"No is not a word in his vocabulary. If there’s a need he’s going to make sure it’s filled," Heritage Woods Assisted Living Facility executive director Nicole Garrett said.

"We have a lot of different things. So one of the things we like to say is, ‘yeah, we’ll do that',” Poole said about all the different ways they help people.

And it's all possible by selling baseball cards.

“Now when we look at a card, I don’t really even see anything. I see, this card is a package of pencils. Or this card is this week’s meal route. So it’s not even a monetary value, it’s a project that this card or box will allow me to do this project this week," Poole said. "The Christy Mathewson we sold, there were a couple kids in town who were nonverbal, and we bought them some Ipads and speech software. The Babe Ruth is what we sold to buy some of the shelving in here. We bought some foster kid's beds."

Going through boxes getting ready for our next Non-profit shop opening and doing another community giveaway this weekend. We have donated over 500k back into our local communities and giving away more than 6 million cards. Anyone want to join our team? @Topps @PaniniAmerica… pic.twitter.com/aY4U6Pmk3M — Greg Poole (@Canscanministry) July 31, 2023

“It was coming winter, a student needed a coat, some shoes. And Greg's able to provide those things and more. It’s not just a coat and shoes, it’s here’s a name-brand coat and shoes that are going to last. And here’s some shirts and pants as well. So I think it’s an incredible thing he’s doing," Odom said.

And remember, this is a side project on top of Poole's full-time job.

"I don’t know when he sleeps if he does," Norton said.

“If he says what keeps him awake at night, what makes his heart beat fast? It’s that. I think he works the other job so he can do this," Messersmith said.

“Well, I don’t sleep that much. But I have a really great family unit that helps out. My wife, her parents and my parents are really integral in helping sort through things and stocking the shelves. My dad cooks the meals and delivers them on Fridays," Poole said.

But once you learn about the origins of Can's Can, you understand more about Poole, and why he does this in the first place.

"Growing up I had a lot of trauma, had some unfortunate experiences. So at 16, I contemplated suicide. One of my last acts was going to be, we had a Meals on Wheels route in high school… and I took some of my cards, I had a gigantic collection, and I sold it, and I bought some food for people on that route, and that was gonna be the last thing I did," Poole said. "(I'm) still here, so what I tried to happen, didn’t happen. And I got in my truck and looked down and thought, 'I'm here for something.' And it’s really grown from there. Leaps and bounds.”

And that decision has gone on to benefit countless lives in southern Illinois. All because of some pieces of cardboard.

“He started with baseball cards and it’s grown into this. And I hope people will continue to bless his mission of what he does. Because he has a heart that is so huge," Garrett said. “He’s the real deal for lack of a better phrase.”

"Something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to some people can make a big deal for other folks," Cass said.

“I think he’s incredibly selfless. He has a great family. They want the best for this community. They have kids in this community. So they want to raise those kids up as well. I just think he’s a wonderful, wonderful person," Odom said.

“He was able to take his passion for baseball cards and turn it into something that’s helping the whole community," Norton said. “He loves people. And he wants to help out wherever there’s a need... And that’s why he does it.”

“Sometimes people ask, 'How many meals have you served?' It’s hard to really quantify it. As long as we make one person better than when we started, that’s all we ask for. That’s all we really want to do," Poole said.

You can click here for more information on Poole's mission to help people.