Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops made official

The new store is anticipated to open in November 2022, just in time for the holiday retail season.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Sunset Hills is getting a Bass Pro Shops location.

In the March 8 Board of Aldermen meeting, Sunset Hills Aldermen approved the Bass Pro Shops proposal, according to a news release from Sunset Hills city administrator Brittany Gillett.

The new store will be located at the former Toys-R-Us location on Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Sunset Hills Mayor Patricia Fribis said in the release, "Bass Pro Shops will be a joy to many city residents and shoppers throughout South County, the St. Louis Metropolitan area and beyond."