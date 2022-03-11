x
Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops made official

The new store is anticipated to open in November 2022, just in time for the holiday retail season.
Credit: KSDK
The new Bass Pro will be located in the old Toys-R-Us location on Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Sunset Hills is getting a Bass Pro Shops location. 

In the March 8 Board of Aldermen meeting, Sunset Hills Aldermen approved the Bass Pro Shops proposal, according to a news release from Sunset Hills city administrator Brittany Gillett. 

The new store will be located at the former Toys-R-Us location on Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard. 

Sunset Hills Mayor Patricia Fribis said in the release, "Bass Pro Shops will be a joy to many city residents and shoppers throughout South County, the St. Louis Metropolitan area and beyond." 

Bass Pro Shops previously said the store would employ about 100 people and will host many events for children.

The store is slated to open in November ahead of Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season, according to the release. 

