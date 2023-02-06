Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring fair

The retailer is hiring 130 full-time and part-time positions for the new Sunset Hills location.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The new Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills is hiring full-time and part-time positions ahead of their opening.

The retailer will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The shop is looking to hire 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across their departments.

The company will conduct interviews and extend job offers on-site at the fair.

Individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are encouraged to apply on their website or attend the hiring fair.

The company provides team members with benefits including merchandise discounts, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and insurance programs.

The new location was announced in August 2021 and has been under construction in Sunset Hills. It will now take up the entire shopping center at 3600 S. Lindbergh Boulevard.

The store will offer equipment, clothing, camping, and other outdoor gear to the greater St. Louis area.

An opening date has not been announced.

Find more information about Bass Pro Shops and their open positions on their website.