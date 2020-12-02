ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Battlehawks players spent their day off on Tuesday kicking off their new community hustle outreach program.
They took a tour of Operation Food Search and learned about the organization before packing backpacks of food for St. Louis families.
The Battlehawks said they packed more than 1,400 meals!
Operation Food Search is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger in the St. Louis area.
OFS distributes $3 million worth of food and household items to 330 community agencies, which feed 200,000 people in need each month, according to its website.
Sunday, the Battlehawks played their first game against the Dallas Renegades, which they won 15-9.
They will be back in Texas on Feb. 16 to take on the Houston Roughnecks.
