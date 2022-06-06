Beloved garden nursery closing its doors this month

Bayer's Garden Shop has been a family-owned business for 81 years, spanning three generations.

ST. LOUIS — A beloved south St. Louis and Imperial garden nursery will be permanently closing its doors at the end of the month.

Bayer’s Garden Shop announced its business is closing, citing “dramatic increases in operating costs” along with a staffing shortage.

The garden center has been in business for 81 years. Bayer's Garden Shop has one location in south city along Hampton Avenue and one in Imperial on Old State Road.

“Bayer’s Garden Shop would like to thank you for over 81 years and 3 generations of choosing them for your gardening needs. So stop on by with those unused gift certificates, say goodbye, and own a piece of Bayer’s Garden Shop history,” the business wrote in its message to customers.

The nursery opened in 1941 by the Bayer family and has been family owned ever since, the Bayer’s Garden Shop website states.

The garden shop’s announcement on Facebook sparked an outpouring of memories, shock, support and sadness from the business’s followers. As of Monday afternoon, there were thousands of reactions, comments and shares.

“This is crushing news. I can’t imagine this neighborhood without you,” one devastated customer said.

“You’ve been an anchor in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood for as long as I can remember. We will miss you!” said someone else of the south city shop.

"Some of my favorite memories are being like 5 years old in 1985 and running thru the greenhouses at the Imperial location while my mom yelled at me to stop. Thank you to Bayer's for all the wonderful years!" another customer commented.

“This is so heartbreaking. I've shopped here since I was in my 20s. I'm now in my 60s. I'm so sad,” added another loyal customer.