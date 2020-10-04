ST. LOUIS — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about two companies that claim to sell face masks and other medical supplies, according to a press release.

The BBB advised people to "use extreme caution" when doing business with Alphamential Accessories LLC, which claims to be located in Chesterfield, and Atlantic Medical Supplies, which claims to be located in St. Charles.

“Consumers have reported hundreds of scams in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19),” BBB St. Louis president and CEO Michelle L. Corey said in the release. “When you are searching for goods online to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic, research the company thoroughly before spending any of your hard-earned money. Because a company claims to be local, it doesn’t make it any more trustworthy."

BBB's research found that neither of the companies is physically located where the websites claim and that each site is less than two months old, the release said.

