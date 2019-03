ST. LOUIS – Want to be part of history in downtown St. Louis?

To kick off the last month of the Missouri History Museum’s ‘Muny Memories: 100 seasons Onstage’ exhibit, they’re trying to break the record for the ‘World’s Largest Dance Class.’

On May 4, more than 600 people will gather on the lawn in front of the Missouri History Museum to try to break the record.

Tickets go on sale March 11.

Registration is required and tickets cost $7. Click here for tickets