Bear spotted in Franklin County, Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation said they have had a couple of reports this week of bear sightings in the Franklin County area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A 5 On Your Side viewer reached out to us after he saw a bear in Franklin County, Missouri this week. John said he spotted it Thursday afternoon along Highway BB near Union.

He snapped a photo of the creature and reported it to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation said their Franklin County agent did get two reports of bear sightings in the Franklin County area this week. One on Monday near Highway YY and 185 and another on Thursday on Highway BB near Union.

Zarlenga noted the MDC's Statewide Wildlife Management Coordinators out of Jefferson City reported that bears "are definitely out and moving around."

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation's website, black bears are part of Missouri history "and they’re making a comeback in the southern part of the state."

The MDC says the black bear is the only species of bear found in Missouri, and they usually stick south of Interstate 44 but can wander further north.

What do you do if you see a bear?

Of course, if you see a bear, be sure to leave it alone. You can report black bear sightings on the Missouri Department of Conservation's website, by clicking here.

Don't feed a bear

The MDC also says, never feed a bear. Here's why:

Feeding bears makes them lose their natural fear of humans and teaches them to see humans as food providers. They will learn to go to places like homes, campsites, and neighborhoods to look for food, instead of staying in the forest.

A bear that has gotten used to getting food from humans may become aggressive and dangerous. When this happens, the bear has to be put down.

Help bears stay wild and healthy, and keep yourself and your neighbors safe. Don’t feed bears.