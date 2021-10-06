Bear sighting in subdivision in Monroe County, Illinois

Police are encouraging residents in the area to stay inside along with any pets

MONROE COUNTY, Ill — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a bear sighting in the area of Chantilly Village Thursday morning.

The department posted a notice on its Facebook page at around 10 a.m.

The department said it is working with Illinois conservation officers after a large bear was seen in the subdivision of Chantilly Village near Old Baum Church Road.

The department is encouraging all residents in the area to stay inside along with any pets. The bear was last seen moving east through a yard on Old Orchard Lane.

If you spot the bear, call 911.

If you encounter the bear, do not feed it, approach it or shoot it. You should also not leave dog or cat food outside and do not put trash cans out until the day of pickup.