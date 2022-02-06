Bear spotted in Phelps County, sheriff's office says

The sheriff's office shared tips from the Missouri Department of Conservation on how to be bear aware.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are reminding people to "Be Bear Aware" following a bear sighting in Phelps County.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that a bear had been sighted Wednesday in the area of Newburg. A video shared by the sheriff's office showed what appeared to be a black bear running into the woods. No further information on the bear was provided.

The sheriff's office shared tips from the Missouri Department of Conservation on how to be bear aware. Above all, people should leave bears alone and not feed them under any circumstances, as it makes bears lose their natural fear of humans and teaches them to seek out humans as food providers.

A bear that is used to getting food from people may become aggressive and dangerous, MDC said. In that case, they'd have to be killed to keep people safe.

To avoid confrontations, hikers and campers are recommended to make noise such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, so as not to surprise bears. Traveling in groups is recommended.

Dogs should be kept leashed and people should be aware of signs of bears, such as tracks or claw and bite marks on trees.

Anyone who encounters a bear is advised not to corner it, and to walk away slowly with their arms raised. Speak in a calm, loud voice, and walk away slowly without turning your back to the bear.

Black bears are native to Missouri, but were nearly wiped out when settlers came to the area. However, they've been making a comeback in recent years, MDC said. Most black bears live south of Interstate 44, but some wanderers, especially subadult males, have been seen as far north as the Iowa line.

For more information on black bears in Missouri, click here.