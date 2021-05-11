MDC tracking new bear sightings in Franklin County

The reports Tuesday morning are just the latest in a string of sightings in the St. Louis area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Conservation officials are keeping a close eye on the latest bear sightings in the St. Louis area.

The latest flurry of furry activity has been reported in Franklin County. The popular Facebook page Franklin Co. 411 posted a photo Tuesday morning saying a black bear had been spotted on Franklin Street on the east side of Pacific. The photo shared on the page showed the bear climbing up a tree in what appeared to be someone’s backyard.

5 On Your Side contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation to verify the claims. A wildlife damage biologist said the bear does appear to be on the move in the area.

“Yes, I have received lots of contacts and we are monitoring its activity. Nothing new since around 6am,” MDC wildlife damage biologist Tom Meister said.

The reports Tuesday morning are just the latest in a string of sightings in the St. Louis area.

A bear or bears have been reported in Fenton, as well as in Jefferson, Crawford and St. Louis counties.

Over the weekend, conservation agents tracked down a bear in Richmond Heights. It was in a tree near Buck and East Linden Avenue when agents tranquilized it. The conservation department said the bear would be taken to a less populated area and released back into the wild. MDC didn’t give any further details about exactly where the bear was dropped off.

The 150-pound bear might have been the same one previously spotted in Fenton and Sunset Hills and in Crawford and Franklin counties.

To report a bear sighting, fill out this form on MDC's website.

Increase in bear sightings

MDC’s research indicates Missouri is home to about 800 black bears and that population is growing by 9% each year.

“Most of our bears are found in the southern part of the state. That’s where we have the largest tracts of forested habitat,” Meister said in a news release last week.

The research shows the population is expanding in numbers and range, the conservation department reported. As the population grows and expands, bears are showing up in areas further north. Late spring/early summer is also the prime time for bears to be on the move.

The MDC map below shows reported bear sightings in 2019:

MDC's tips on how to avoid issues if a bear has been sighted in the area:

Store garbage, recyclables and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container or location.

Regularly clean and disinfect trash containers to minimize smells that could attract bears.

Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.

Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets a portion at each meal and remove the empty containers.

Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November. If in use, hang them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure. Keep in mind that even if a bear cannot get to the birdseed, the scent could still attract it to the area.

Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards and other potential food sources.

MDC’s tips to stay safe when outdoors in bear country:

Never deliberately offer a bear food!

Keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees.

Do not keep food or toiletries in a tent, and do not burn or bury garbage or food waste.

Make noise, such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, while hiking to prevent surprising a bear.

Travel in a group if possible.

Keep dogs leashed.

Be aware of surroundings. If there are signs of a bear, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area.

Leave bears alone! Do not approach them, and make sure they have an escape route.