Bears are on the move this time of year, here's what you should and shouldn't do

As bears emerge from hibernation, they are especially hungry, which makes it more important to secure your food and trash.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Conservation said spring and early summer is when bears start to move around.

With the growing bear population in Missouri, it's common to see bears in Jefferson, Franklin, Washington and Crawford counties, and we've even seen bears in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the American black bear is the only species in Missouri, and there are about 800 of them in the state. Most of the bears live in the southern part of the state, but recent research has shown them expanding into other parts of the state.

MDC suggests the following tips to avoid issues if a bear has been sighted in the area.

Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container or location.

Regularly clean and disinfect trash containers to minimize smells that could attract bears.

Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.

Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets a portion at each meal and remove the empty containers.

Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November. If in use, hang them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure. Keep in mind that even if a bear cannot get to the birdseed, the scent could still attract it to the area.

Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards, and other potential food sources.

The MDC says while black bears are generally a shy, non-aggressive species and bear attacks are rare throughout their range in North America, MDC offers these tips to stay safe when hiking and camping in bear country:

Never deliberately offer a bear food!

Keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries, and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees.

Do not keep food or toiletries in a tent, and do not burn or bury garbage or food waste.

Make noise, such as clapping, singing, or talking loudly, while hiking to prevent surprising a bear.

Travel in a group if possible.

Keep dogs leashed.

If hiking or camping in bear country, consider carrying bear spray. Read the instructions carefully and keep bear spray immediately available on your belt or your pack’s waist strap, not buried inside your pack.

Be aware of your surroundings. If there are signs of a bear, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area.

Leave bears alone! Do not approach them, and make sure they have an escape route.