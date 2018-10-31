ST. LOUIS — The 5 On Your Side wants to make sure you have a safe Halloween. Our I-Team has put together this interactive map to help you avoid potentially dangerous intersections.

Since 2008, 287 pedestrians in Missouri have been injured and 17 have been killed in crashes that occurred during Halloween week.

Our I-Team pored through 10 years of data from the Missouri Highway Patrol to make the map. You can zoom in and click on the dots to see where the pedestrian was hit, and if the person was injured or killed.

App Users! are you having trouble seeing this chart?

According to the data, in the Five On Your Side viewing area, there have been at least six people killed in pedestrian accidents during the week of Halloween.

