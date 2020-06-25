How has your workplace changed during the pandemic? Here's a behind-the-scenes look at 5 On Your Side's newsroom

As some companies prepare to welcome back workers, we're giving you a look at what's happening at 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS — As restrictions ease in our area, some companies are making plans to welcome back employees into their offices. Many will see changes to their environments.

5 On Your Side is no different.

5 On Your Side is slowly and carefully bringing some employees back into the newsroom, so we wanted to give you a behind-the-scenes look at some safety measures we are taking -- from wearing masks to installing barriers.

Today In St. Louis anchor Rene Knott has been one of the few employees in the newsroom during the pandemic. He shot video of Plexiglass barriers being installed this week.

Eric Wells with Fixture Contracting said he has been busy installing barriers at companies all across the St. Louis area.

"When we first started out, we were out in the grocery stores putting them up," Wells said. "We were doing it for Dierbergs, our first one to start putting them up. And the appreciation we got from the customer and the thanks was amazing."

Wells added the demand for Plexiglass is high and supplies are limited nationwide.

Those who are working in the 5 On Your Side newsroom and other areas of the building are required to wear masks when they are not in enclosed offices. There is also digital signage, reminding everyone to wash their hands. And there are several different types of sanitation products available, from disinfecting wipes to Lysol spray.