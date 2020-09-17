Audit of Bel-Ridge finds concerns with city’s financial condition, gives lowest rating possible

The audit was initiated through a citizen petition

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — New findings from an audit of the City of Bel-Ridge were released on Thursday.

The audit was issued by State Auditor Nicole Galloway and it found numerous concerns with the city’s financial condition. It was given a rating of "poor," which is the lowest possible.

According to a release from the state auditor’s office, the audit was initiated through a citizen petition.

"My office conducted this audit at the request of Bel-Ridge residents concerned about their city government," Auditor Galloway said. "As detailed in this report, the problems we found have had a serious impact on the city's financial condition. I strongly urge city officials to implement the recommendations in the audit, so that the taxpayers of Bel-Ridge are better served."

The release said the audit found the Board of Aldermen is not adequately monitoring the city’s financial condition, is not receiving detailed information showing financial data for each of the city's funds and has poor budgeting procedures. The general fund, which is used for most of the city's financial activity, declined from a surplus of more than $500,000 at the end of 2015 to a deficit of more than $600,000 at the end of 2018, according to the release from the state auditor’s office.

The audit also found that city disbursements were not properly supported or approved and that some disbursements were questionable. It found the city did not annually fix salaries for officers and employees, which is required, and there was non-compliance with the Sunshine Law and weaknesses with the city’s control and procedures over receipts and payroll.

In the city's response to the audit, it said it agrees with the auditor's finding that former city officials often did not comply with the requirements of the Sunshine Law. It said it has already begun implementing practices.

The city also said it accepts the recommendations from the auditor and will develop and implement policies and procedures.