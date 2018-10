ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Bel-Ridge police arrested a driver earlier this week after they found heroin capsules in a bag of dog treats.

According to police, they found 59 heroin capsules in what looked like some Milk bones in a bag for a dog. The traffic stop occurred along Natural Bridge at Springdale.

Police are waiting on lab results to find out what the ‘Milk bones’ actually are.

