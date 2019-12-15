BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was found dead in north St. Louis County early Saturday morning.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department was dispatched to the 10000 block of Hedge Drive at 2:14 a.m. Saturday and found a man dead in front of a residence.

The victim was 35 years old. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Major Case Squad is working with Bellefontaine Neighbors police to develop leads in the homicide. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) or directly at 314-581-4539.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Person shot, robbed in St. Louis Galleria parking garage

RELATED: Man shot and killed on I-270 in Hazelwood identified

RELATED: 14-year-old girl dies in UTV accident in Phelps County

RELATED: Woman killed in multi-car crash on WB I-70 identified

RELATED: Family defends man shot and killed by officer in Carondelet