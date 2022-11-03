Bellefontaine Neighbors police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-581-0080.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen on Tuesday.

Tatiyana Walls, 12, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of Admiral Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

She is described as 5-foot-2-inches, 165 pounds, with short black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Walls was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and carrying a lime green backpack with red apples on it.

She is blind in one eye and wears glasses, according to the press release.

Police say Walls ran away from her home and is without her daily medication.