ST. LOUIS — The 3-year-old Belleville, Illinois, boy who had his prosthetic leg stolen last week is getting a new one thanks to Shriners Hospital.

Josiah’s family said the leg was in a child's backpack which was stolen from the family's car Thursday night. They were asking for help finding the backpack, but Shriners Hospital wanted to do more.

When Darren Rottman, the head of Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetics Services, heard the story he reached out the family.

They had an appointment and measurement Monday to begin the process. If everything goes well, Josiah should have his new leg by next week.

