Belleville church still struggling with storm damage nearly a month later

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Buckets caught dripping water and a piece of tarp covered a hole in the ceiling at Faith Baptist Church in Belleville, Illinois, on Sunday.

The church on Main Street was one of many structures in the path of a tornado in May.

Pastor Rick Koonce walked 5 On Your Side through the worst of the damage at the church’s office and educational building.

Winds and heavy rains from the storm swiped the church's gable roof off.

"Immediately after the storm all of this was cleared out but there is still debris all over the floor because the water continued to come in the building," Koonce said.

The building has struggled with water coming in any time there was a weather event.

The church's food pantry, which provides food for about 250 families a month, also took a hit.

The initiative is still active but will possibly have to make some adjustments

One of their buses lost a ceiling.

"We're going to have to get another bus to continue running our bus ministry. We go pick up kids all over the community and bring them to church. Those who would otherwise not be able to come," Koonce added.

The community has teamed up to help clean up the past few weeks.

A few doors over, the congregation still worshiped in the sanctuary that didn't get any damage, on Sunday.

Koonce's teaching was on “zeal” and remaining joyous no matter what one might face.

"Even in tragedy and trials, there is hope," he added.

The church has to wait on some insurance bids.