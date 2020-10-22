Belleville to demolish 20 deteriorating houses

The demolition of the houses will begin within the next two-to-three-weeks and will be completed before the end of the year

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The City of Belleville unanimously voted on Monday night to demolish 20 deteriorating houses in the city.

The properties include:

• 1809 East Belle Ave.

• 522 East ‘D’ St.

• 2 Elmwood Dr.

• 1013 Freeburg Ave.

• 1030 Freeburg Ave.

• 1600 LaSalle St.

• 617 Mascoutah Ave.

• 2110 Meadow Ave.

• 12 North 16th St.

• 301 North 1st St.

• 63 North 98th St.

• 131/133 South 18th St.

• 412 & 414 South 1st St.

• 303 South Church St.

• 433 South Church St.

• 705 West Adams St.

• 9613 West Main St.

• 9623 West Main St.

• 411 West Monroe St.

• 634 West Monroe St.

“We’re very happy to be able to move forward on this project so that these unsafe homes are taken down,” said Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert. “These homes were reviewed by some of our Belleville organizations that work to rehabilitate homes in similar conditions, but this group of homes just had too much structural damage to be saved.”

According to a release from the city, once demolished, the empty lots will become green space and could be sold in the future to neighbors interested in expanding their yards or other interested buyers.

The demolition of the houses will begin within the next two-to-three-weeks and will be completed before the end of the year.