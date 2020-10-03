BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An Eagle Scout has created a place for the Belleville community to turn in worn American flags so they can be properly retired.

Jacob Buettner has been a member of Boy Scout Troop 529 in Belleville for seven years. For his Eagle Scout Project, he decided to create the "American Flag Collection Box," a place where people can safely store their old flags.

"The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," according to U.S. Flag Code.

The code also says flags should never touch the ground or water.

Buettner researched and bought a collection box that keeps flags secure and dry. He raised the money through fundraisers and donations from family and friends.

The company Pro Signs By Design helped him design the box's labels and lettering.

Buettner chose to place the box at Belleville Fire Department Station 4 because of its proximity to a Sept. 11 memorial. With help from his troop, he prepared a space for the box and poured concrete to secure it to the ground.

"Thanks to Jake Buettner for choosing our main station, 1125 South Illinois, for his Eagle Project," the Belleville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Help us spread the word, if you have a flag that needs to be retired please bring it to our station and put it in this new collection box until it can be retired correctly."

Anyone can drop off a flag at any time.

“I’m proud of the flag collection box and am also excited to see the enthusiasm with which it has been met,” Buettner said in a statement. “Many people have already gone out of their way to make sure their worn flags are retired properly. In fact, we held a flag retirement ceremony this past Veteran's Day and respectfully retired almost thirty flags. So, I thought this would be a great addition to help serve the community.”

The box is located at Belleville Fire Department Station 4 on 1125 S. Illinois St.

