Belleville house fire leaves woman dead, young boy injured

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a young boy was injured in a fire in Belleville.
Tuesday morning, the Belleville Fire Department was called to a home along Rodenmeyer Street for a report of a fire with people trapped inside. Shortly after the initial crew arrived at the scene, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.
While firefighters were searching the home, they first found an injured 9-year-old boy. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials have not released information on his condition or the extent of his injuries.
As firefighters continued searching, they found a woman in the back of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story that will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.