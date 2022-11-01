Belleville house fire leaves woman dead, young boy injured

The fire happened at a home along Rodenmeyer Street Tuesday morning.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a young boy was injured in a fire in Belleville.

Tuesday morning, the Belleville Fire Department was called to a home along Rodenmeyer Street for a report of a fire with people trapped inside. Shortly after the initial crew arrived at the scene, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

While firefighters were searching the home, they first found an injured 9-year-old boy. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials have not released information on his condition or the extent of his injuries.

As firefighters continued searching, they found a woman in the back of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.