BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in the Metro East early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 4100 block of Memorial Drive around 1:50 a.m. where the homeowner, who is the mother and grandmother of the victims, told firefighters two people were trapped inside.

Crews went in and found a 25-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy. Both were not conscious or breathing when they were taken to a hospital.

Their conditions have not been made available.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. The exact cause is not known.

