Belleville names first female battalion chief

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The City of Belleville promoted three firefighters and honored deputy fire chief Arthur “Bud” Jacobs, who is retiring from the Belleville Fire Department after nearly 30 years of service.

“After 26 ½ years of service, with six-and-a-half being deputy fire chief, I would like to thank Bud Jacobs for his dedication to the residents of the City of Belleville,” said Mayor Mark Eckert. “We’ll miss you and wish you well as you enjoy retirement.”

In addition to honoring Jacobs, captain Stephanie Mills was promoted to battalion chief, engineer Jeremy DeJournett was promoted to captain and firefighter Josh Owens was promoted to engineer.

Mills is the first female battalion chief for the department.

“During my time as mayor, we have worked hard to always place the right person in the right role,” said Eckert. “We’ve come a long way in that and a long way in diversifying our employee base. So, I am certain these promotions are putting the right people in the right place to do the best job possible for the City of Belleville and its residents.”

Mills joined the fire department in 2000, according to a press release. She said a career as a firefighter was something she wasn’t exposed to as a child because she grew up in a very small town, where there was only one small volunteer fire department.

Before becoming a firefighter, Mills earned a degree in elementary education and taught middle school for eight years.

“I became very intrigued with the profession a bit later in life and changed my career path to one that was more enriching and rewarding for me,” said Mills.

Mills said that during her 20 years with the department, her fellow firefighters have had more training and are more prepared than ever before.

“Our current chief has been a proponent of more training and certifications,” she said. “So, we are all more diversified in our knowledge base and prepared to handle most any issue that comes our way, including things like technical rescue and hazmat response.”

She said to be a successful firefighter, you must be willing to go to work and get the job done – no matter what job it is.