BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman with a serious medical condition.

Police said 62-year-old Mitzi Berens was last seen leaving her home on Jennine Drive in Belleville between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday.

Police said Berens has a serious medical condition that could endanger her safety.

She is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with short hair pulled back in a ponytail and a thin build.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, charcoal gray shiny coat and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Belleville police at 618-234-1212.