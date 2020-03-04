BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s Farm is hosting an Easter event from its parking lot this weekend so visitors can enjoy from a safe social distance.

At the event called “Easter Bunny Hop By” families can drive to Eckert’s Country Store to wave and pass by the Easter Bunny while snapping photos from their cars.

The event will be held this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Good Friday, April 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Our annual Egg Hunts and Easter Bunny Brunches are some of our most popular events of the year. While we are saddened to cancel the events, we wanted to provide safe, family fun for our guests to celebrate in their homes this Easter,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations.

Eckerts also launched holiday kits called “Easter Egg-Citement Kits.” The kits include an at-home egg hunt and decorate-your-own bakery items.

Easter Egg-Citement bundles include:

At Home Easter Egg Hunt Kit ($10): Host an Easter Egg Hunt at home with a kit that includes 18 plastic eggs, pre-filled with goodies for hiding and hunting in a festive Easter Bucket. The kit also includes a coloring craft, seed planting activity, one bunny cookie with icing for decorating, Easter tattoos, and a toy from the Easter bunny.

($10): Host an Easter Egg Hunt at home with a kit that includes 18 plastic eggs, pre-filled with goodies for hiding and hunting in a festive Easter Bucket. The kit also includes a coloring craft, seed planting activity, one bunny cookie with icing for decorating, Easter tattoos, and a toy from the Easter bunny. Easter Bakery Decorating Kits ($6.99- $8.99): Eckert’s Farm assembles everything needed for do-it-yourself Easter sweets. Select from fresh-baked cupcakes and cookies from Eckert’s bakery to decorate at home. The DIY Cupcake Kit ($6.99) includes 3 white cake cupcakes and 3 chocolate cupcakes with icing in a piping bag, sprinkles and festive Easter toppers and candy. Eckert’s DIY Cookie Kit ($8.99) offers 8 bunny-shaped sugar cookies, two colors of icing in piping bags, sprinkles and candy toppers.

“These interactive kits provide everything needed to host a celebration of your own and create a memorable experience with your family,” Angie Eckert said.

The Easter kits can be ordered online by clicking here and by curbside pick-up.

In addition to the kits, guests can purchase other bundles like ready-to-make meals, herb garden starter kits, fresh protein packs and more.

Click here for more information about grocery curbside pick-up.

More Local News