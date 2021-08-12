Belleville Labor Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

If you've already paid for a ticket, you can get a refund, or have it applied to next year's event

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — For the second year in a row, Belleville's annual Labor Day Parade and Picnic are canceled because of COVID.

Organizers say right now, it's best to avoid large celebrations and gatherings.

"We were hopeful that with everyone getting the COVID- 19 vaccinations, mask wearing and social distancing, we would be able to return to normalcy and enjoy celebrating labor together," Scot Luchtefeld, the president of the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council, said in a Facebook post. "I, along with the SWICLC Executive Board and area Labor Leaders, agree that it is in everyone’s best interest that we refrain from holding large celebrations and large in-person gatherings."

It comes about a week after the St. Louis Labor Day parade was canceled.

“This situation could have been avoided but much of our community continues to refuse to get vaccinated. Vaccinations work,” said council St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White.

The 2021 Labor Day parade was set for Monday, Sept. 6 in downtown St. Louis. Normally, dozens of labor unions along with their members, families and supporters come out for the parade every year. But this will be the second year in a row that it’s sideline because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, though, White said the cancelation was announced with “great sadness and frustration” over vaccination rates that are too low and a variant that is causing a surge in local virus cases.