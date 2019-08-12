BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A woman was released from custody after a man died from a domestic-related incident in Belleville.

The 911 call came in at 2:57 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Scheel Street. Officers arrived to see a 27-year-old woman standing outside a home waiting for police. When they went inside a house, they found a 31-year-old man bleeding from a wound in his torso.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The woman was taken into custody.

Late Saturday night, the state’s attorney’s office reviewed the case and the woman was released without charges, Belleville police confirmed.

'Belleville police are currently not seeking any other suspects in this case, which is domestic in nature,' police stated.

They’re asking for anyone with additional information to call 618-234-1212.

Belleville police have not released the names of the man and woman involved.

