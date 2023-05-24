Belleville man dies in motorcycle crash near Lake of the Ozarks, woman airlifted to hospita

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Belleville, Illinois, man died and a woman was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding crashed Monday evening.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 76-year-old James Gillispie died in the crash near the intersection of MO-42 and Castle Road.
According to the crash report, Gillispie and his 68-year-old passenger were riding on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on MO-42 at around 5 p.m. The report said the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road near Castle Road and crashed into a driveway entrance. The report said the motorcycle flipped, throwing off both riders.
The crash report did not say what may have led up to the crash.
Gillispie was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger was airlifted to University Hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.