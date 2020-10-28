Belleville Veterans Day ceremony to be held virtually

"While this year’s event has to be virtual, we are committed to celebrating this tradition"

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The City of Belleville will host its 22nd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in a virtual format this year.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Belleville Police Station. This year it will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still watch the event live on Facebook.

“There is a very strong history of military service and involvement in our community,” said Mayor Mark Eckert. “We are pleased to have such a strong tradition honoring all the men and women who have served our country, and while this year’s event has to be virtual, we are committed to celebrating this tradition.”