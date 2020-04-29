Beloved teen ‘Sulley’ dies after battle with leukemia

ST. LOUIS — A beloved St. Louis area teen has died after a three-year battle with leukemia.
Sulley Menne had Acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was diagnosed with it during the summer of his freshman year in high school, which was in June 2017.
Thousands of people have been following Sulley’s story.
The following message was shared on ‘Sulley’s Journey’ Facebook page on Tuesday,
“Sulley passed away this morning at 8:38 a.m., next to his Mom & Dad who loved him more than he’ll ever know! Please keep us in your prayers as the times ahead without him are going to be hard. We appreciate all the love and support we have been given in the last three years. Sulley loved you all! 💛”
In January, Holt High School held a special graduation ceremony for Sulley.
Teacher Bonnie Farmer said Sulley wouldn't let anything stop him from doing school work.
"This young man would work through the pain," Farmer said to 5 On Your Side in January.
