Beloved teen ‘Sulley’ dies after battle with leukemia

Sulley Menne had Acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was diagnosed with it during the summer of his freshman year in high school, which was in June 2017.

“Sulley passed away this morning at 8:38 a.m., next to his Mom & Dad who loved him more than he’ll ever know! Please keep us in your prayers as the times ahead without him are going to be hard. We appreciate all the love and support we have been given in the last three years. Sulley loved you all! 💛”