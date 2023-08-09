Benefit concert for 3-year-old leukemia patient sees big turnout

"Many people jumped in and started helping us. It's so nice and overwhelming," said Jason Stone, Lyncoln's dad.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — On a beautiful Friday night lots of people gathered at Car Shield Park in O'Fallon, Missouri to show lots of love to a St. Charles toddler.

"The love that we've been show from family and friends has just been incredible," said Jason Stone.

On Father's Day, Jason and Savanna Stone took their daughter, Lyncoln to a hospital after she fell while at daycare.

"We went to the hospital thinking she might have had a concussion and while we were there, they saw some bruising on her legs that was a little more than usual," said the girl's father.

Doctors later diagnosed Lyncoln with leukemia about a month after her third birthday.

Her parents immediately cut their full-time work loads so Lyncoln could undergo chemotherapy and get the medical treatments she needed.

"It changed our entire world in a moment. People just jumped out of nowhere and said we want to help," recalled Jason.

Tonight, Jason's best friend, Chad Haley, put on a benefit concert to help raise money for Lyncoln and her parents.

Several vendors also jumped in and donated in a majority or all of their proceeds to the Stones.

"I think it's great that they're doing this. We're so happy to be here and be able to give our support and our love to their family, " said Ashley Ebbert, a vendor at the event.

"We're gonna have treatment for about two and a half-years so the funds will help us out with medical bills and help keep us afloat while we're not able to work full time, so it's all just helping out and overwhelming," added Jason Stone.