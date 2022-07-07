Berkeley man charged in violent death

Charges were filed against a Berkeley man in the violent death of a neighbor.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a Berkeley man with the death of his neighbor Thursday.

Isaac Heath, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action.

According to Berkeley Police Department, the defendant was seen standing on the victim's porch, swinging a bat and striking an object. A witness also reports hearing the defendant say, "that felt good," after he stopped swinging the bat.

The victim was found deceased on her porch, with injuries to her face and head. The police department says the victim also suffered stab wounds to the stomach area. The defendant was arrested at the scene of the crime in the 8800 block of Kathlyn Avenue.

"The fact patterns of some crimes leave you speechless, and this is one of those," said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Heath's bond was set at $750,000.

The mandatory sentence for Murder 1st Degree, if convicted, is life in prison without the eligibility for parole.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.