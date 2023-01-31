Berkeley police seek help finding man who left home for errands, did not return

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911.

BERKELEY, Mo. — The Berkeley Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home to run an errand.

Police said 79-year-old Donald Combs was reported missing at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from 6151 Wulff Drive in Berkeley.

Combs is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was diagnosed with the medical condition of memory loss.

Combs drives a Blue 2013 Chrysler Town and County bearing the license plate number MO, JA5N3F, according to police.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.

