ST. LOUIS -- Millions of us will be heading out to see family for Thanksgiving.

That includes the thousands of people flying out of Lambert St. Louis International airport this weekend.

Today is the busiest travel day of the year with 50 million people hitting the road or catching a flight.

One concern people have today are drunk drivers.

It's one of the busiest nights out at bars and restaurants, so if you are planning on having a few drinks tonight there's good news.

The Missouri company 'major brands' will be offering free rides tonight from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m Thursday.

All you have to do is download the Lyft app on your smartphone and then just enter the code: SHMBTHANKSEVE18

If you are planning on going to see family and friends here are the best and worst times to travel.

St Louis:

Best day to leave: Thanksgiving day, 6am

Worst day to leave: Wednesday, 3pm

Best day to return: Sunday, 6am

Worst day to return: Sunday, 3pm

Google has set up a website highlighting trends in St. Louis and across the country click here.

