St. Peters named one of the best places to live in America

The city was ranked No. 13 in the nation and was the highest-ranked city in Missouri

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The City of St. Peters was named one of the best places to live in America by Money Magazine.

The city was ranked No. 13 in the nation and was the highest-ranked city in Missouri.

This is the fifth time St. Peters has been ranked on this list. The city made the list in 2008, 2010, 2015 and was ranked No. 15 in 2017.

"We are honored that Money Magazine has again recognized St. Peters as one of our nation’s best places to live,” Mayor Len Pagano said. “To receive this honor in such a challenging year reminds me what community is about. It’s about neighbors working together, and it’s about caring for each other."

“I am truly blessed to serve as Mayor for such a special community," Pagano added.

The magazine said St. Peters has a $79,000 median household income and that 80% of St. Peters’ residents own their homes. Homes in St. Peters “are selling fast right now for about 1% above list price,” according to a press release.

The magazine uses a variety of data to help find places in America that combine affordability, economic growth and quality of life.

It looked at cities with a population of at least 25,000. The magazine removed any cities with more than double the national crime rate, a median income level lower than 85% of its state’s median or cities with little to no ethnic diversity.

The list was narrowed down to 1,890 places.

To narrow the list further, the magazine looked at economic factors like employment opportunities, as well as housing, cost of living, diversity, health and safety, education, weather and lifestyle, and amenities.

Click here to see the full list.