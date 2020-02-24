BETHALTO, Illinois — The Bethalto police department is looking for the public's help to identify a suspected burglar.

The burglary happened on Jan. 30 just before 8 p.m. on Homm Street, which is west of the Metro/Chateau Apartment Complex, according to the department's Facebook post.

The department posted photos of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on this subject's identity is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266 or message the department on its Facebook page.

More local news

RELATED: ‘CLEAR’ debuts at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

RELATED: 6-year-old girl dies in Illinois accident

RELATED: Man found shot near The Grove Monday morning

RELATED: St. Louis County to announce initiative to increase availability of naloxone