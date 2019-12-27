ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The two people accused of a multi-state crime spree that culminated in a triple homicide in Bethalto last week have waived extradition and will be transferred to Madison County.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office confirmed that Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, are awaiting transfer from the St. Louis County Jail to Madison County Jail, where they will have a preliminary hearing for charges related to the triple homicide.

The two were each charged with nine counts of murder in the Dec. 19 killings of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her 30-year-old son, Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian. Each victim was shot three times in the head, and the two then stole Yates' car, police said. Police later found the pair at a motel in Hazelwood, Missouri, on Dec. 20.

Witcher and McMillan had been wanted in Clarksville, Tennessee for shoplifting, aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. They were also wanted out of Jefferson County, Alabama, for capital murder and kidnapping.

