ST. LOUIS — Better Together, the organization recommending a city-county merger, has announced a string of meetings open to the public.

The organization said the goal of the meetings will be to educate and engage citizens on the proposal for a Metro St. Louis government.

“We know the community has a lot of questions about the Task Force’s recommendations and we wanted to answer all of them,” Executive Director of Better Together, Nancy Rice said.

More: Better Together releases full report

Rice also said the organization looks forward to the conversations to come over the next two years.

The upcoming meeting times and locations are as follows:

Greater St. Mark Family Church                                                                  9950 Glen Owen Drive                                                                               Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

 Carpenter's Hall                                                                                            1401 Hampton Ave.                                                                                 Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

 The Lodge at Des Peres                                                                              1050 Des Peres Road                                                                      Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

 Genesis Banquet Center                                                                               2651 Telegraph Road                                                                         Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

There is a 150-person limit at each venue so make sure to register on the Better Together website.