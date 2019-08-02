ST. LOUIS — Better Together, the organization recommending a city-county merger, has announced a string of meetings open to the public.

The organization said the goal of the meetings will be to educate and engage citizens on the proposal for a Metro St. Louis government.

“We know the community has a lot of questions about the Task Force’s recommendations and we wanted to answer all of them,” Executive Director of Better Together, Nancy Rice said.

More: Better Together releases full report

Rice also said the organization looks forward to the conversations to come over the next two years.

The upcoming meeting times and locations are as follows:

Greater St. Mark Family Church 9950 Glen Owen Drive Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Carpenter's Hall 1401 Hampton Ave. Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

The Lodge at Des Peres 1050 Des Peres Road Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

Genesis Banquet Center 2651 Telegraph Road Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

There is a 150-person limit at each venue so make sure to register on the Better Together website.