SULLIVAN, Mo. — One year, a beloved Sullivan woman disappeared from her apartment.

Betty Alexander was last seen on April 10, 2019 at Center Street Apartments in Sullivan. She left behind all of her belongings and medications. So far, there have been no clues in her disappearance.

The Facebook page Bring Betty Home is hosting a virtual ‘Light the Night to bring Betty Home’ on April 10. Organizers said to share a picture of your candle with your location to the Bring Betty Home Facebook page.

There is still a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to where Alexander is. There a GoFundMe was set up last year to help the family raise money for the reward.

If you have any information, contact the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001 or to remain anonymous contact 573-860-5637.

