'Not the same without you': Heartbreaking post calls for renewed search of Sullivan woman missing 4 years

The woman disappeared from Sullivan, Missouri, in 2019.

SULLIVAN, Mo. — The family of a Missouri woman is still hoping someone knows what happened to Betty.

Note: The video above is from 2022.

Tonya Miller gave an interview to 5 On Your Side in 2022. Her family is no closer to knowing what happened to her mother, 72-year-old Betty Alexander.

Alexander disappeared from her Sullivan, Missouri, apartment without a trace on April 10, 2019.

Betty is a white woman who would now be 73 years old. She is 4-foot-11 and weighs 145 pounds. She has dark brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes.

“She left everything behind,” Miller told 5 On Your Side in 2022. “The one thing that has really bothered me from day one is the fact that she left her daily glasses on her recliner.”

Alexander’s purse and keys were also found in the apartment, but her daughter said there was one thing missing: a box of fentanyl patches. The box had just been delivered, but it was not located in her apartment.

A Facebook page, "Bring Betty Home," shares updates and works to keep her case top of mind.

"Since you have been missing our lives have been crushed by so much heartache from not having you here with us and not knowing if you are ok somewhere or not," read a post from Monday. "We keep a chair open for you every holiday."

There were some tips that came in, but those calls happen less often now.

Miller is now waiting for someone to come forward with new information that could crack the case open.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Betty Alexander was asked to call Sullivan police at 573-468-8001.

There is a $20,000 reward for anyone with information that helps find Alexander.

4 YEARS since you've been missing, mom. 1,460 long, exhausting days that I have spent looking for you, racking my brain... Posted by Bring Betty Home on Monday, April 10, 2023