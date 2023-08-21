Beyoncé fans brave heat outside The Dome

The Bey Hive was heated in more ways than one ahead of her Renaissance Tour stop in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Beyoncé fans braved the heat Monday to stand in line for t-shirts and even just to get inside The Dome at America’s Center to see Queen Bey herself.

“Heated for real. It's moist. It's real wet in the air. But it's fine. It's giving Blue Ivy at the Tampa show,” fans Kennie from Kentucky and Kiara Lache said.

Many people prepared for the hot and long lines with water and portable fans in hand even at the merch trailers.

“We don’t need anybody falling out. I think it’s important to keep hydrated of course if you’re having adult beverages as well keep drinking water, stay hydrated, stay safe, be smart while you’re out here, and have a good time,” Garrick Johnson said as he waited to buy a t-shirt.

Fans arrived hours ahead of time and the line kept growing.

“It's hot, and we've been waiting. Some people been waiting since 7 a.m., so, yeah, we're ready,” first-in-line fan Vernon Wells said.

But to these fans, the heat was nothing compared to what they hoped to experience inside those doors.

“It's Beyoncé. She is the singer of our generation, the greatest performer walking on this planet. I saw her in Nashville. It was amazing. So I was super excited to see her again,” Alex Robinson said.

Wells said it is the experience of a lifetime.