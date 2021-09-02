Bi-State security commission members discuss MetroLink security options

It comes in the aftermath of a contracted security guard who was shot and killed while working on a MetroLink platform

ST. LOUIS — Serious conversations about safety and security are happening at Bi-State Development, these days, in the aftermath of a contracted, unarmed security guard who was shot and killed while working.

A commission meeting was held on Monday.

“Should our officers be able to protect themselves? And the other issue I keep getting, and it's kind of cloudy – is it legal?” Bi-State Security Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox asked.

It comes a day before the funeral of former U.S. Marine and security officer James Cook, who was shot and killed while working on a MetroLink platform on Jan. 31.



“I strongly believe that if this officer had a firearm, he may be alive today,” Cox said.

Bi-State officials say a federal compact that governs Bi-State Development's Metro Transit operations prohibits the carrying of firearms by Bi-State employees and security guard contractors. But it also allows Bi-State to contract with regional law enforcement agencies whose officers can carry weapons on the transit system.



Cox wants security commission members to make a recommendation to the Bi-State Board on whether security officers should be armed after completing weapons training.



“All I'm asking for,” Cox said to fellow commissioners, “is first to decide – does this board feel we are on the right track? Everything is being done perfectly? Let's not change anything.”



Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach said security needs to be a mix of security officers, for customer service issues like ticketing, and law enforcement officers, for safety.



“Look, I'll be honest,” Roach said in an interview with 5 On Your Side, “we're gutted by this, and I would say this is a part of the system that in a way has failed. However, we need to take that failure and learn from it.”

If there is a change, it won't start now. The security commission motion to make a recommendation to the Bi-State board failed.