MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was struck while crossing Illinois Route 143 Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 52-year-old man was riding on a bicycle path in Madison County. As he tried to cross Route 143 near Loos Road, he was struck and injured by a van.

The man was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Police said his vitals were stable when he was being treated.

There are stop signs on the bicycle path where it crosses paths with the road.

The investigation is ongoing.