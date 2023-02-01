Biden-Harris administration announces $4.4M grant to improve Missouri roads

The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program awarded 510 projects through the grant, including 10 communities and organizations throughout Missouri.

MISSOURI, USA — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $800 million grant award for 510 projects throughout the country.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program awarded 510 projects through the grant, including 10 communities and organizations throughout Missouri. The grant is part of President Biden's infrastructure law that helps redesign roads to have better sidewalks and crosswalks and prevent deaths and serious injuries on the roadways.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

The department awarded action planning grants to 10 Missouri cities and organizations:

City of Cape Girardeau

City of Carthage

City of Columbia

City of Gower

City of Kansas City

City of Kirkwood

City of Sedalia

East-West Gateway Council of Governments

Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission

Ozarks Transportation Organization

The Safe Streets and Roads for All grants are also part of the Department's National Roadway Safety Strategy. The strategy continues to make roadways safer for everyone by stressing responsible driving, safer roadway designs, speed limits and post-crash car, according to a press release.

The 10 Missouri recipients will work to continue this strategy with the grants in both planning and implementation projects.