ST. LOUIS — Like any practiced politician Joe Biden played to the home crowd Saturday.

"The main reason I came is got to meet Lou Brock," Biden joked to the crowd in Kiener Plaza Saturday morning.

In a tight race for the Democratic nomination Missouri votes will count come Tuesday.

"We must beat Donald Trump and the Republican party but we can't become like Trump," Biden said to cheers. "Presidents have to fight but they also have to forgive and they have to join people together."

While Biden may already have the respect of many Democratic voters he will also have to motivate them to show up at the polls.

"I love Joe Biden," said Breigh McKnight who made the trip to see him speak from Springfield, MO. "I've been supporting him even before he decided to run."

But others in the estimated crowd of 2,000 admitted while Biden is their candidate now, he wasn't their first choice.

"But, today is not the day to make a statement we've got to beat Trump," said Haley Santee.

Depending on who you ask, the size of the crowd here that filled about half of Kiener Plaza is either a sign his campaign is gaining momentum or has a long way to go.

"This is the proof that we need," said Joan Burger of the turnout that she doubted would have been as large as it was just a couple of weeks ago. "I wouldn't have been here two weeks ago," she said.

And now that the most diverse slate of candidates in history is now down to two white men in their seventies, some are already looking ahead to the general election for someone to get excited about.

"Maybe he's the person to bring in the next minority or woman or both," said Tiffani Thomas who's thoughts are already on potential Vice President picks should Biden survey the primary.

But not everyone who stood in line to hear him, was willing to fall in line and stay silent. Supporters mostly drowned out a handful of protesters including Tonya Jones.

"Unfortunately I will have to choose no 'top of the ticket'maybe," said Jones. "We're still waiting to see if someone comes up with a real black agenda that does something for our permanent cast system."

