What's the big deal with Big Boy? Watch the locomotive make stops in St. Louis, Kirkwood

The historic train locomotive is the only one of its kind still in operation.

ST. LOUIS — A historic train is taking a tour through the country and just finished its stop in St. Louis.

Big Boy No. 4014 started in Wyoming and is winding through Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Colorado.

Big Boy is the largest and most powerful operating steam locomotive in the world. There were 25 locomotives made, and eight survive.

This locomotive was in use through 1959. It was restored in 2019 and brought back into service for the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Big Boy went through St. Louis, Kirkwood, Pacific and Washington, Missouri Monday. Next, it heads to Jefferson City, Lees Summit, Independence and Kansas City. It will go through Kansas to Denver by next weekend. It will come to a stop in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sept. 7. See the full schedule here.

If you missed the train, you can still see one in St. Louis. The Museum of Transportation has one of the eight remaining Big Boys on display.

The locomotive weighs over one million pounds.

Trains can be dangerous and cannot stop quickly. Always assume train tracks are active and stay alert for lights, signals and crossing arms. Do not trespass onto train tracks, even for pictures of a neat train.