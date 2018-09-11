ST. LOUIS — Let's be honest, there are a lot of problems in the city of St. Louis that don't have easy fixes. This is one issue, that we can all help with.

There are 800 boys on the waiting list to get a big in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. Last month, BBBS launched a campaign to recruit 90 men in 90 days.

We're happy to share that two of our employees at 5 On Your Side have answered the call. Will you?

"At Big Brothers Big Sisters, there are young people, over 800 boys that have said I want another male, another man in my life. I just know you’re out there I just know these men have that extra time," said Becky Hatter, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri CEO.

"They’re feeling alone, they need someone there – pick them up and include them in your regular life, that’s all they need is a little bit of support and encouragement," she said.

Hatter said so far, the response to their campaign has been historic, but they still need help.

"St. Louis should be amazingly proud. I mean in less than 90 days, you got over 10 percent of kids off the waiting list. That is amazing, that has never happened in my 24 years that I can think of," said Hatter.

If you're interested in helping them out, click here to fill out your application.

